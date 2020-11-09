Fiorentina, cambio in panchina: c’è Prandelli

Da
Manuele Morra
-
0
75

Cambio sulla panchina della Fiorentina, Iachini viene sostituito da una vecchia conoscenza del club viola: Prandelli. Di seguito il tweet della società toscana:

https://twitter.com/acffiorentina/status/1325878975521054721?s=20
Condividi
Articolo precedenteNapoli, due giorni di riposo
Manuele Morra


LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.