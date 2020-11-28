Inzaghi su Diego: “C’è grande tristezza”

Filippo Inzaghi ha parlato di Diego Armando Maradona in conferenza stampa: “C’è grande tristezza, tutte le volte che l’ho incontrato è stato sempre molto gentile e custodisco alcune foto. Prima di una finale di Champions venne a rincuorarmi perchè non stavo bene, al mondo del calcio mancherà un personaggio come lui. Un abbraccio forte alla sua famiglia”.



