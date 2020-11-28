Inzaghi su Diego: “C’è grande tristezza”

Filippo Inzaghi ha parlato di Diego Armando Maradona in conferenza stampa: “C’è grande tristezza, tutte le volte che l’ho incontrato è stato sempre molto gentile e custodisco alcune foto. Prima di una finale di Champions venne a rincuorarmi perchè non stavo bene, al mondo del calcio mancherà un personaggio come lui. Un abbraccio forte alla sua famiglia”.
Panoramica Cookie e Privacy
Questo sito Web utilizza i cookie per consentirci di offrirti la migliore esperienza utente possibile. Le informazioni sui cookie sono memorizzate nel tuo browser ed eseguono funzioni come riconoscerti quando ritorni sul nostro sito web e aiutare il nostro team a capire quali sezioni del sito web trovi più interessanti e utili.
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Questo sito Web utilizza i cookie per consentirci di offrirti la migliore esperienza utente possibile. Le informazioni sui cookie sono memorizzate nel tuo browser ed eseguono funzioni come riconoscerti quando ritorni sul nostro sito web e aiutare il nostro team a capire quali sezioni del sito web trovi più interessanti e utili.
LEGGI Cookie Policy
LEGGI Informativa sulla Privacy
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
READ Cookie Policy
READ Informativa sulla Privacy