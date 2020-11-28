Ciao Diego, l’omaggio dal mondo del Rugby

Da
Manuele Morra
-
0
62

Il mondo del Rugby ed in particolare gli All Blacks hanno reso omaggio al più grande giocatore di tutti i tempi. Il video emozionante pubblicato sul profilo Twitter dei partenopei:



