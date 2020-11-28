Ciao Diego, l’omaggio dal mondo del Rugby

Il mondo del Rugby ed in particolare gli All Blacks hanno reso omaggio al più grande giocatore di tutti i tempi. Il video emozionante pubblicato sul profilo Twitter dei partenopei:
Panoramica Cookie e Privacy
Questo sito Web utilizza i cookie per consentirci di offrirti la migliore esperienza utente possibile. Le informazioni sui cookie sono memorizzate nel tuo browser ed eseguono funzioni come riconoscerti quando ritorni sul nostro sito web e aiutare il nostro team a capire quali sezioni del sito web trovi più interessanti e utili.
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Questo sito Web utilizza i cookie per consentirci di offrirti la migliore esperienza utente possibile. Le informazioni sui cookie sono memorizzate nel tuo browser ed eseguono funzioni come riconoscerti quando ritorni sul nostro sito web e aiutare il nostro team a capire quali sezioni del sito web trovi più interessanti e utili.
LEGGI Cookie Policy
LEGGI Informativa sulla Privacy
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
READ Cookie Policy
READ Informativa sulla Privacy